Welch Group LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 2,291,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,416,092. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.