Welch Group LLC Has $44.98 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 613,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.