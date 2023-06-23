Welch Group LLC Has $905,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $207,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Shares of COP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 594,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

