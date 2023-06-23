Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

