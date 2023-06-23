Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 5.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 789,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,642,037. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

