Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Decreased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

WELL stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 341.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

