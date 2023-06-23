Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (WMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 9,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a current ratio of 726.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

