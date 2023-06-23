WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $15.00 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $235,390.66 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00297277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003271 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

