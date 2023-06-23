Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

WGO stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

