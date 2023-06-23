WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 734,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 354,334 shares.The stock last traded at $83.65 and had previously closed at $82.28.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 86,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

