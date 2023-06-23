Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £113,648.58 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKPGet Rating) insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.37), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($145,423.65).

Workspace Group Price Performance

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 470.20 ($6.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £901.09 million, a PE ratio of -2,474.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.41. Workspace Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -13,684.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.68) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.20).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

