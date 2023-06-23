Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £113,648.58 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.37), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($145,423.65).
Workspace Group Price Performance
Shares of WKP opened at GBX 470.20 ($6.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £901.09 million, a PE ratio of -2,474.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.41. Workspace Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -13,684.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Workspace Group
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
