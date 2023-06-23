WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $283.35 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.35 million and approximately $2.43 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006430 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013540 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
