X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 95,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 63,098 shares.The stock last traded at $19.78 and had previously closed at $20.56.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

