XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $82.72. Approximately 102,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 142,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $781,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $177,244.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares in the company, valued at $163,284,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $781,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,764 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,214. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.