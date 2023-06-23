Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Gap Down to $36.56

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.56, but opened at $34.44. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 55,524 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,624 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.