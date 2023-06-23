Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Gap Down to $36.56

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.56, but opened at $34.44. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 55,524 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,624 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

