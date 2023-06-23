Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 8,399 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8,399.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 197,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.