Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 113,731 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IHI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.