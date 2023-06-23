Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.15. 241,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,272. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

