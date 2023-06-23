Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16,655.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,758 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. 23,660,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,523,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

