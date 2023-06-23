Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 4,705 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after acquiring an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,762 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 603,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,329. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

