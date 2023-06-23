Yarbrough Capital LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6,226.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,654.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 4,479,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,332,381. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

