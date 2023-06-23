Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $361,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock worth $1,960,593,061. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

AGL remained flat at $16.74 on Friday. 382,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

