Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $532,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. 804,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,335. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,627,693 shares of company stock worth $55,409,380. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

