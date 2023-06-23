Yarbrough Capital LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 339,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,081. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

