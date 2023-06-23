Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mayville Engineering as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. 40,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

