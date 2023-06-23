Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Up 15.9%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Yduqs Participações Stock Up 15.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

About Yduqs Participações

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

