Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ryanair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $109.20.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.