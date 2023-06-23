Zacks Research Weighs in on GameStop Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

GME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. GameStop has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of -0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 458,842 shares of company stock worth $10,337,760. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

