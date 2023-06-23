Zacks Research Weighs in on Salesforce, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the CRM provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,009 shares of company stock worth $161,144,834. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.