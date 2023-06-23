ZClassic Price Hits $0.0396 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $368,208.89 and $35.87 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00093553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00043152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

