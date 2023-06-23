Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.66.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

