11,023 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBIN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,809 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

