1,178 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $269.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

