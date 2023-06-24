129,915 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. DoubleVerify makes up about 2.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
NYSE DV opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
