2,719 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.