280 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

