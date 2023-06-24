41,849 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Generac makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $59,121,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

