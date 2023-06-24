4,408 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 617.7% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,638,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 69.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

