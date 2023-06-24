4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 4.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 97,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 498,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $605.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $41,142.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

