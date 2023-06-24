6,675 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.