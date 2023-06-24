888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.53

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.53 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.45). 888 shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 3,014,727 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
888 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.29) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
888 Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £483.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than 888
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.