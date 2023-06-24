888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.53

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.53 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.45). 888 shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 3,014,727 shares changing hands.

888 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.29) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £483.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($87,012.16). In other 888 news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,961.61). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($87,012.16). 19.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

