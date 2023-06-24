923 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $506.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

