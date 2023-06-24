Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.43. 4,233,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,780. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.26.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

