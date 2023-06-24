adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.93 and a beta of 1.04. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 130.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth $7,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.