Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 7.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

