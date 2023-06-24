Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

(Get Rating)

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.