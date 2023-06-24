Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.20.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

