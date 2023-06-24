AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 79,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 122,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Equities analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

