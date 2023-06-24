American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

