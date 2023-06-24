American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder International Group American Sells 10,981,108 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American International Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.